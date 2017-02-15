Nova Scotia teachers to hold one-day strike Friday to oppose legislation

Nova Scotia teachers will hold a one-day strike Friday in protest of the government’s legislated contract.

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to impose parts of contract previously rejected by teachers

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union said in a release that “the complete lack of respect displayed by Stephen McNeil and his government towards teachers, students and the families” led to their decision.

“In the entire 122 year history of the NSTU, our members have never faced a more anti-education Premier than Stephen McNeil,” Doucet said.

“The legislation he introduced yesterday limits teachers’ right to strike, erodes their ability to negotiate a fair contract and prevents them from advocating for reforms to improve learning conditions for their students. The result is the first province-wide teacher strike ever in Nova Scotia.”

The union says the strike aims to show MLAs the “full impact of the McNeil government’s actions on Nova Scotia’s public education system and public sector workers in the province.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia premier says he has caucus support in teachers dispute

“We believe this legislation is unconstitutional and we owe it to our colleagues past, present and future to take this stand,” Doucet said.

“Stephen McNeil says he wants to hear from teachers, so on Friday teachers will spend the day ensuring the Premier and his Liberal caucus get the message – his government’s bully tactics can no longer be tolerated.”