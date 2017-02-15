Up to 100mm of rain expected for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island

A rainfall warning remains in effect for parts of B.C.’s South Coast Wednesday morning.
The wet weather is due to a series of frontal systems hitting the region.
Up to 100 millimetres of rain is expected to fall in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley by Thursday morning.
Squamish will also see about 100 millimetres of rain by tomorrow.
But areas of Vancouver Island could get more. West Vancouver Island could receive between 130 and 170 millimetres by Thursday morning, while inland areas could get up to 120 millimetres.
The rainfall warning is in effect for:
The heavy rain will taper off on Thursday afternoon as the front finally moves eastward out of the area.
Drivers are warned that heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on the roads.
The BC River Forecast Centre has issued high streamflow advisories for central Vancouver Island and the South Coast including:
The forecast centre says at this time it does not look like the rivers will reach flood stage but low-lying areas may experience some flooding. Melting snow could also create some flooding.
The public is asked to stay clear of rivers during this period.
