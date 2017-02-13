Heavy rain and strong winds predicted to hit Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Vancouver Island

It could get wet and wild on B.C.’s South Coast on Tuesday.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for “prolonged” periods of rain and strong winds are expected through the majority of areas in the province.

Global BC Meteorologist Yvonne Schalle said the return to wet weather is due to a series of frontal systems hitting the South Coast.

Areas impacted will include: East, West and Inland Vancouver Island; Greater Victoria; Sunshine Coast; Howe Sound; Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and the Southern Gulf Islands.

Rain is expected to start late Tuesday carrying through until early Thursday with some areas exceeding 100 millimetres of rain. The strong winds combined with the heavy rains could lead to another series of power outages.

In higher elevations, many alpine areas will see heavy rain but the snowpack is expected to absorb it; which should minimized flooding, according to Environment Canada.

At lower elevations, like the Fraser Valley, flooding could be a concern as melting snow on the ground mixes with the expected rainfall.

It’s recommended that residents keep drainage areas free of ice or debris.