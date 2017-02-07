From ‘beached’ snow orcas to snowboarding in the streets, B.C. residents are embracing the snow

Some B.C. residents may have had enough of the snow by now.

The South Coast broke a number of records for a single day’s snowfall this past weekend. Vancouver broke a 70-year-old record, while Castlegar broke an almost 100-year-old record.

And while some clearly can’t even be bothered to clean off their cars…

Others are having lots more fun.

In Vancouver, resident Aaron Cambrin shared this video on Facebook of some orcas ‘beached’ in the sand and snow.

Residents in Chilliwack have more than enough snow to play with as more than 80 cm fell there over the past weekend.

Snowboarder Keaton Haraga hit the streets of Chilliwack to enjoy the fresh powder.

And Chilliwack resident Joel Vaughan shared this video with Global BC of snow kayaking in Chilliwack on Feb. 5.

Also in Chilliwack, Chris Montgomery tried his hand at snow kayaking.

Check out this video from Chilliwack. Resident Robin Russell posted it, humourously remarking that he had trouble “finding his car.”

In Cranbrook, Tod Lunan posted this video on Facebook of himself doing a swan dive into the snow.

And in Surrey, Ruben Capo built this snow house in his yard.

And finally… are you in the market for a new home?