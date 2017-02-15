Draisaitl scores 3 points as Edmonton Oilers defeat the Arizona Coyotes

Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom each had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers overcame a slow start to come away with a 5-2 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday.

Matt Hendricks, Mark Letestu and Patrick Maroon also scored for the Oilers (30-19-8), who won for just the second time in their last six outings.

Josh Jooris and Martin Hanzal replied for the Coyotes (19-29-7) who had a two-game winning streak snapped.

The Coyotes took the lead just past midway through the first period as an Oliver Ekman-Larsson point shot through a crowd hit teammate Jooris in front and trickled past Oilers goalie Cam Talbot.

Edmonton came storming back to start the second period, with goals just 31 seconds apart. The Oilers tied the game up on the power play three minutes into the middle frame as Milan Lucic sent a puck in front to Draisaitl and he showed persistence in batting his own rebound in on the backhand for his 21st goal of the season.

Before that goal had been announced, the Oilers got a workman-like goal from Hendricks, who battled to shove it under Arizona Coyotes goalie Louis Domingue.

However, just 11 seconds after that, it was tied up again, as Hanzal beat Talbot on a long shot to the glove side for his fourth goal in his last three games.

Edmonton made it 3-2 on a two-man advantage midway through the second as Connor McDavid moved back into the NHL scoring lead, setting up a one-timer goal by Letestu.

The Oilers took a two-goal lead three minutes into the third as Anton Slepyshev sent defenceman Klefbom in all alone, and he beat Domingue.

Four minutes later, it was 5-2 as Maroon scored his career high 20th while being hauled down to the ice in front of the Arizona net.

Both teams are back in action on Thursday as the Coyotes wrap up a three-game trip in Los Angeles and the Oilers play their final home game in February against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Notes: It was the fifth and final meeting of the season between the two teams. Edmonton finished with a 3-1-1 record against Arizona this season… Oilers forward Iiro Pakarinen made his season debut after sustaining a knee injury in a pre-season game. Pakarinen replaced Benoit Pouliot, who was injured in practice on Sunday.