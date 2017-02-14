B.C. throne speech promises financial relief

VICTORIA – British Columbia’s government is promising financial relief for taxpayers in next week’s budget, telling residents who will soon be voting in an election that the province is now in position to repay them for past sacrifices.

Lt.-Gov. Judith Guichon said today in a throne speech laying out the Liberal government’s plan for the new legislative session that it is time to ease the financial burden.

BC Throne Sp. says govt. surpluses "belong to you. + in the coming budget your govt. will provide financial relief to taxpayers." #bcpoli — Keith Baldrey (@keithbaldrey) February 14, 2017

Other than what appears to be foreshadowing of a tax cut, BC Throne Speech is pretty much a status quo, steady-as-she-goes plan. #bcpoli — Keith Baldrey (@keithbaldrey) February 14, 2017

The government is expected to release a fifth consecutive balanced budget next week.

In November the government projected a surplus of about $2.2 billion for the 2016-17 fiscal year.

There were no details in the throne speech on the government’s plans.

The speech says the government’s focus on balanced budgets, spending controls and debt reduction has produced growing surpluses.

The Liberals are seeking a fifth consecutive mandate when British Columbians head to the polls on May 9.