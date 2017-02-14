Entertainment
February 14, 2017 12:18 pm
Updated: February 14, 2017 12:20 pm

Alanis Morissette home burglarized, more than $2M of jewellery stolen

By Jordan Appugliesi via ETCanada.com
Keystone Press / ET Canada
A A

Alanis Morissette is the latest victim of celebrity robbery. The Ironic singer suffered a huge blow when she was robbed of $2-million worth of jewellery, TMZ is reporting.

Morissette, 42, was robbed last Thursday while away from her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

Story continues below

RELATED: Alanis Morissette and husband Souleye collaborate on ‘Snow Angel’ music video

This devastating news comes just a few weeks after Morissette’s business manager admitted to taking millions from her. Her manager handled her investments, embezzling $4.8 million from the singer. The manager is facing several years in prison for fraud.

Morissette can add her name to the long list of celebrities who have been robbed recently. Nicki Minaj’s home was burglarized last month with nearly $200,000 worth of belongings stolen from the rapper.

RELATED: Report: Alanis Morissette’s manager pleads guilty in relation to $4.8M stolen from singer

It remains unclear if the burglars took anything else beyond the jewellery.

© 2017 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
alanis morisette jewellery robbed
Alanis Morissette
alanis morissette 2017
alanis morissette business manager
alanis morissette house robbed
alanis morissette manager fraud
alanis morissette robbed
alanis morissette stolen jewlery
hollywood burglars
hollywood burglars 2017
nicki minaj house robbed

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News