Alanis Morissette home burglarized, more than $2M of jewellery stolen

Alanis Morissette is the latest victim of celebrity robbery. The Ironic singer suffered a huge blow when she was robbed of $2-million worth of jewellery, TMZ is reporting.

Morissette, 42, was robbed last Thursday while away from her home in Brentwood, Los Angeles.

This devastating news comes just a few weeks after Morissette’s business manager admitted to taking millions from her. Her manager handled her investments, embezzling $4.8 million from the singer. The manager is facing several years in prison for fraud.

Morissette can add her name to the long list of celebrities who have been robbed recently. Nicki Minaj’s home was burglarized last month with nearly $200,000 worth of belongings stolen from the rapper.

It remains unclear if the burglars took anything else beyond the jewellery.