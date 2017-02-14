5 people arrested and charged in northern Alberta drug investigation

Five people were arrested and charged in the Lac La Biche area during an investigation involving the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team (ALBERT) and RCMP.

ALERT said its Fort McMurray organized crime and gang team worked with Lac La Biche RCMP members to stop suspected drug dealers in the community.

The investigation started in August 2016 and the arrests were made late last month.

A small amount of methamphetamine and crack cocaine was seized during the investigation, ALERT said.

“Drug abuse has a negative impact on the safety and well-being of our community,” RCMP Sgt. Steve Genereaux said.

“Crack cocaine and methamphetamine are harmful substances and we are grateful for the working partnership with ALERT and the expertise they bring to the table.”

Four men were arrested and a warrant was issued for 24-year-old Tyler Thom, who is believed to be living in the Lac La Biche area.

James Lavallee, 36, was charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking

Jardith Wiebe, 18, was charged with two counts of trafficking and four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

David Cardinal, 51, was charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Gilbert Cardinal, 50, was charged with trafficking and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

ALERT asks anyone with information about the investigation or Thom’s whereabouts to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Lac La Biche is about 230 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.