Three dead, child seriously injured in Brampton house fire
Three people are dead and a child was seriously injured following a house fire in Brampton early Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the blaze around 4 a.m. at a home on Madison Street near Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road.
Peel Regional Police said three people found inside the residence were pronounced dead and a child was taken to Sick Kids Hospital with burns on her body.
There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.
