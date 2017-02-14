Three dead, child seriously injured in Brampton house fire

Three people are dead and a child was seriously injured following a house fire in Brampton early Tuesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze around 4 a.m. at a home on Madison Street near Bovaird Drive and Dixie Road.

Peel Regional Police said three people found inside the residence were pronounced dead and a child was taken to Sick Kids Hospital with burns on her body.

There’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

More to come.