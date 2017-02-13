Politics
February 13, 2017 8:38 pm

Portrait of former premier Dave Hancock unveiled at Alberta legislature

By Staff The Canadian Press

WATCH ABOVE: In keeping with tradition, the official portrait of Alberta's 15th premier, Dave Hancock, is being permanently displayed inside the legislature. Tom Vernon reports.

Alberta’s 15th premier Dave Hancock now has his portrait on the walls of the legislature.

The painting was unveiled Monday in a ceremony in the legislature rotunda, with Hancock and his family on hand.

Hancock was premier for almost six months in 2014 after former premier Alison Redford stepped down in a spending scandal.

He was selected for the top job by the Progressive Conservative caucus until a new leader, Jim Prentice, was chosen.

Watch below: In March 2014, Dave Hancock was sworn in as premier of Alberta.

While his term in the premier’s chair was short, Hancock served more than 17 years in government as cabinet minister in eight portfolios, and government house leader for three premiers.

Hancock told the crowd while the portrait is of him, it’s not his picture because it reflects the efforts of all the people who worked with him to build and improve the province.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

