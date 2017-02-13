Manitoba Bisons’ DJ Lalama ‘excited to be heading back to Edmonton’ after signing with Eskimos

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Bisons linebacker DJ Lalama is CFL bound.

Lalama, 23, signed a contract with the Edmonton Eskimos. The Eskies selected Lalama 70th overall in the 2016 CFL Draft. He attended their training camp last season and spent the first couple weeks of the regular season with the club before getting released to rejoin the Bisons and continue his education.

“I’m very excited to be heading back to Edmonton,” said Lalama through a text message. “There is a lot of great people there and I’m fortunate to be able to walk into a locker room with some familiarity.”

The Esks retained his rights last season by placing him on their negotiation list.

Last season Lalama became just the second Bisons player to win the Presidents’ Trophy as the top stand-up defensive player in Canadian university football. He was also named a first team All-Canadian at the linebacker position. Lalama led Canada West with 72.5 total tackles to set a new school record. The Winnipeg native and former member of the St. Paul’s Crusaders was also tied for first in the conference in forced fumbles.

Lalama had contemplated returning to the University of Manitoba for his senior season to attend law school, but for now those plans are on hold.

“It’s not about the CFL over law school,” Lalama said. “I did my due diligence with school and put myself in a great spot for whenever that time should come. You can only play football for a short window in your life, and I want to make the most of it.”

The Eskimos have yet to announce the signing. Lalama also had a tryout with the NFL’s New York Giants in 2016.

