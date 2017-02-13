No reports of refugees crossing into province outside of official border points: Sask. RCMP

RCMP in Saskatchewan said it has not seen refugees coming into the province outside of official border points, unlike in Manitoba and Quebec.

According to a statement issued by RCMP released Monday, police have “not fielded any complaints in recent weeks of refugees crossing into the province anywhere other than a port of entry.”

RCMP also said they have not received any complaints of refugees seeking asylum after crossing the border without reporting at point of entry.

Over in Manitoba, at least 21 asylum seekers crossed the U.S. border into Emerson, Man. early Saturday morning.

They were detained by the Canadian Border Services Agency (CBSA) and RCMP.

The crossings come just two days after the small town of fewer than 700 people held an emergency meeting with members of the CBSA and RCMP to discuss concerns over the recent surge of refugees crossing the border.

Welcome Place, a Manitoba organization that settles newcomers, said the centre is now at capacity and more housing is needed to deal with the refugees.

A family of three that reports indicated are originally from Syria, were arrested in Hemmingford, Que. Saturday morning after illegally crossing the border into Canada to apply for refugee status.

As well as Quebec, British Columbia has also seen a rising number of illegal crossings in recent months.

Saskatchewan RCMP said it was aware of what’s taking place in other provinces.

“Unfortunately, some individuals who are illegally entering Canada are not aware of the extreme weather conditions and geography they may encounter, which can have dire effects on their well-being,” the RCMP statement read.

“The issue is of great concern to the RCMP and we are currently collaborating with our partners to determine the extent of this complex issue.”

Police said anyone who sees suspicious or unusual activity along the U.S. border should report it to their local RCMP detachment.

Saskatchewan has 12 border crossings including six at the Montana border and six at the North Dakota border.