Fate of accused triple-murderer Douglas Garland to be put in hands of jury

WARNING: This story contains graphic content that some readers might find disturbing. Discretion is advised.

Detailed final instructions will be given to the jury Wednesday morning in the case of accused triple-murderer Douglas Garland.

The jury will then be sequestered and begin deliberating.

Justice David Gates is expected to go through the various options the jury will have in deciding the case.

Garland, 57, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of five-year-old Nathan and his grandparents, Alvin and Kathy Liknes.

The Crown told the jury Monday they should find Garland guilty of three counts of first-degree murder.

“All phases of capture and death were researched—beginning to end,” prosecutor Shane Parker said.

The Crown alleges Garland “stewed” about revenge on the Likneses for years.

The jury was left with the theory that “Alvin, Kathy and Nathan were still alive when they left the home” as Parker argued kidnapping and unlawful confinement were elements of the first-degree murders.

Defence said the Crown has “failed to prove he caused the deaths of Alvin and Kathy Liknes and Nathan O’Brien” and reminded the jury that Garland is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Garland’s lawyer, Kim Ross, went on to suggest it was a fatal struggle at the Liknes home: “those people did not leave that house alive.”

Ross added the prosecution hasn’t presented evidence the three victims were killed at the Garland farm.

He repeatedly focused on the fact none of Garland’s blood or DNA was found at the Liknes home.

He said there was “no doubt” DNA from three victims was found at the Garland farm, but argued that doesn’t prove the accused caused their deaths.

Nathan and his grandparents were last seen alive June 29, 2014.

