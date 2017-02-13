Sports
February 13, 2017 3:28 pm

Jerry Sandusky’s son charged with sexual abuse involving children

By Staff The Associated Press

This undated photo provided by the Centre County Correctional Facility shows Jeffrey Sandusky who was charged Monday, Feb. 13, 2017, with multiple charges of sexual offenses involving children. Jeffrey Sandusky is one of former Penn State assistant coach Jerry Sandusky's sons who is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse.

(Centre County Correctional Facility via AP)
BELLEFONTE, Pa. – One of Jerry Sandusky‘s adult sons faces multiple charges of sexual offences involving children, more than five years after the former Penn State assistant coach was himself first arrested.

Court records filed Monday say 41-year-old Jeffrey S. Sandusky was charged with 14 counts, including criminal solicitation and corruption of minors.

The online court docket says Jeffrey Sandusky was arraigned Monday and bail was set at US$200,000. He’s currently in the Centre County Correctional Facility.

Jeffrey Sandusky’s lawyer didn’t immediately return a phone message. The district attorney’s office says it is about to release a statement.

WTAJ-TV says state police accuse him of sending inappropriate texts to a victim and asking for naked photos.

Jerry Sandusky is serving a lengthy prison sentence for sexual abuse of 10 boys.

