Metallica to play Edmonton’s Commonwealth Stadium this summer  

Legendary hard rock band Metallica is coming to Edmonton this summer as part of the North America leg of their WorldWired tour.

The outdoor concert at Commonwealth Stadium is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 16.

It’s been eight years since the metal band’s last concert in Edmonton, and their first extended tour of the United States and Canada since their World Magnetic Tour, which spanned two years from 2008 to 2010.

“Whew… it certainly has been way too long and we are beyond excited to be visiting all of our friends in North America,” said a post on the band’s website.

The stadium tour will promote the band’s new album “Hardwired…To Self-Destruct” and every ticket purchased includes the choice of a physical or digital copy of the album.

Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, Feb. 14, and general public tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17, on Ticketmaster.

Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira will be the openers for the Edmonton show.

Metallica is also scheduled to perform in four other Canadian cities: Vancouver, Toronto, Montreal and Quebec City.

