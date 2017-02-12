Blizzard expected to hammer Nova Scotia

If the forecast models are correct, Nova Scotia is expected to be hit with a massive snowstorm this week.

Environment Canada is predicting that by Tuesday morning, western portions of the province could see between 40 and 70 centimetres of snow. While the rest of the Nova Scotia, including Cape Breton can expect to see between 30 and 50 centimetres.

A blizzard warning is in place throughout the province, with the weather service warning that very strong northeast winds with gusts between 90 and 110 km/hour will cause extensive blowing snow and frequent white out conditions.

In anticipation of the storm, the overnight winter parking ban is in effect in Halifax. Motorists are reminded not to park on municipal streets between 1 and 6 a.m., so crews can work to clear streets and sidewalks.

Curbside collection of garbage, recycling and green carts in the city has also been cancelled for Monday and has been rescheduled for Feb. 27.

The storm is expected to bring higher-than-normal water levels and could produce localized flooding along parts of the Atlantic Coast.

“The storm surge and strong winds can make the shoreline dangerous very quickly,” said Zach Churchill, Minister responsible for Emergency Management Office in a news release. “I urge Nova Scotians to stay away from the coast during this storm.”

Government says transportation crews will be out “in full force” to keep roads as clear as possible.

“Strong winds and heavy snow are a recipe for difficult driving conditions,” Transportation and Infrastructure Renewal Minister Geoff MacLellan said. “Motorists are advised to stay off the roads if possible for their safety and to allow plow drivers to safely clear the roads.”

The Emergency Management Office is reminding Nova Scotians to be prepared for 72 hours and look after one another when the bad weather hits.

“Historically, I think that’s what Nova Scotians have done, always risen to the occasion and taken care of each other and that’s why we’re as resiliant as we are. And in this day in age, one of the other things we want to ensure is that all our devices are well charged so we can communicate with each other,” said EMO executive director Andy Lathem.

EMO says emergency kits should contain the following items: