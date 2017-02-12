Lucky Ilderton man wins $1 million off scratch ticket

There were only two tickets left in the store when Ilderton, Ont. native Larry Kemp decided to take both.

“I scratched my ticket at the store and immediately thought it was a big winner,” Kemp said. “I wasn’t wearing my glasses that day so I wasn’t sure.”

Kemp used the ticket checker on site to confirm the win but the hard part, according to him, was convincing his wife and three sons.

“They all thought I was lying,” he explained. “I like to joke around a lot so their reaction was not a surprise. It took some convincing before they started believing me.”

While most people would be booking a plane ticket to somewhere warm, Kemp has more noble plans for how he’ll spend his windfall.

“Winning the lottery has lifted a load right off my shoulders. Now I can help my sons and their families feel that same sense of financial freedom,” Kemp said. “One of my sons has a big mortgage, another son recently got married, and my third son just bought a sports car. This win will help them all,”

The OLG says that the winning ticket was purchased at the Petro Canada gas station on Highbury Ave. in Arva, Ont.