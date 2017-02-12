Kate McKinnon’s Fatal Attraction version of Kellyanne Conway gets mixed reviews

With Alec Baldwin returning to host this week’s Saturday Night Live, the show was bound take a heavy political slant.

And while Baldwin’s version of U.S. President Donald Trump made an appearance, Kate McKinnon’s version of Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway was arguably the most discussed sketch of the night.

McKinnon’s Conway, who was denied an interview by CNN’s Jake Tapper (played by Beau Bennet), takes a dark turn when she turns up in Tapper’s house wearing lingerie.

“I’m not going to be ignored, Jake,” she says, stalking up to him.

“You don’t get it Kellyanne,” Bennet explained. “You made up a massacre! We can’t have you on.”

(The fake massacre Bennet refers to is when Conway used the non-existent “Bowling Green massacre” to defend the president’s controversial travel ban. She later clarified her comments saying she meant the “Bowling Green terrorists.”)

The sketch is a play on Fatal Attraction, the 1987 thriller starring Glenn Close, who stalks a married man (played by Michael Douglas) after he ends his affair with her.

It’s a dark turn for the show’s version of Conway, who has previously been portrayed as both reluctant and in over her head.

Some people loved it and others hated it, calling it unfunny and sexist.

SNL just gave a gift to the White House with this sexist, unfunny Kellyanne Conway skit. — Olivia Nuzzi (@Olivianuzzi) February 12, 2017

#KateMcKinnon as Kellyanne Conway in Fatal Attraction may be the best skits ever! RETWEET if you think Conway is nuts! #SNLSpicer pic.twitter.com/KHN7ixpzpR — AlwaysWithHer (@DisavowTrump16) February 12, 2017

Conway is sufficiently monstrous as she is IRL. I don't get this. — Xeni Jardin (@xeni) February 12, 2017

#SNL STANDING OVATION for the Fatal Attraction Kellyanne Conway skit! Spot on perfect! She is that scary & gets more desperate each day! 👏👏 — Rubymagic (@rubymagic) February 12, 2017

What did you think?