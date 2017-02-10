Vernon celebrates last weekend of carnival

Vernon’s annual Winter Carnival is heading into its final weekend.

Events include dinner theater, a chili cook-off and Family Day celebrations in Polson Park on Saturday.

For those looking really experience the winter weather, there is also a polar bear dip planned on Sunday at Kalamalka Lake.

Carnival chair Deb White said one of the highlights of this year’s celebrations was the parade.

“Last weekend for the parade we were all really afraid of the snow on parade day but it was just magical because everybody was so excited that it was snowing,” said White.

The carnival runs until February 12. For more event details visit: http://www.vernonwintercarnival.com.