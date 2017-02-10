Lifestyle
February 10, 2017 7:59 pm

Vernon celebrates last weekend of carnival

megan-hs By North Okanagan Reporter  Global News

Balloons take flight at a previous Vernon Winter Carnival.

Megan Turcato / Global News
A A

Vernon’s annual Winter Carnival is heading into its final weekend.

Events include dinner theater, a chili cook-off and Family Day celebrations in Polson Park on Saturday.

For those looking really experience the winter weather, there is also a polar bear dip planned on Sunday at Kalamalka Lake.

Carnival chair Deb White said one of the highlights of this year’s celebrations was the parade.

“Last weekend for the parade we were all really afraid of the snow on parade day but it was just magical because everybody was so excited that it was snowing,” said White.

The carnival runs until February 12. For more event details visit: http://www.vernonwintercarnival.com.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Vernon
Vernon Winter Carnival

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News