Parenting books did not prepare them for this: family shares story at Calgary radiothon

Tonya and David were new parents and thought they had done everything they could to prepare for the massive change in their lives. Their daughter Natasha was just four months old when she had her first seizure on a walk with her mom.

During the Country 105 Caring for Kids Radiothon at the Alberta Children’s Hospital (ACH) Friday, Tonya told Scott Phillips and Hot Rod Harriot they were on their first walk in a new stroller when Natasha’s body went stiff, she turned red and then blue. Tonya flagged down a passing motorist and they raced to the ACH where Natasha was diagnosed with epilepsy.

According to David it was a challenging next few months, because even though Natasha was on a medication to control the seizures , she had lost some of her zest for life and was not reaching milestones that she should have.

The new parents took Natasha back to the ACH where they came up with a new treatment plan for her epilepsy, and the little girl was referred to the genetics clinic. Further testing showed Natasha had a rare genetic disorder called SCN8A.

Mom joked Friday that her family is so dependent on the ACH they can never leave Calgary. “We will never find this level of care anywhere else.”

Natasha is now four years old and doing well.

David told Global News this journey has really put life into perspective for them.

“She’s taught us more about ourselves than we could have expected.”