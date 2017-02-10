Small communities near Regina see a mixed bag of population shifts: census

Regina saw significant population growth as outlined in the 2016 census, but it’s more of a mixed bag for the Queen City’s neighbouring communities.

The nearby village of Lumsden recorded a population increase of just under 12 per cent.

“We’re very happy about the growth. We’re not really surprised,” Mayor Bryan Matheson said.

Since 2011, the population of Lumsden climbed from 1,631 to 1,824.

Matheson says he’s seen an increase in housing starts over the past few years, and credits Lumsden’s location to the growth.

“It’s close enough to the city that people who want a rural life can live out here and still have access to the city,” he said.

“That certainly gives us a benefit of being this close to Regina, but we think it’s the people here and the beauty of our community that draws people.”

Ninety kilometres up Highway 11 in Craik, census data shows a similarly sized population shift, but in the other direction.

The last census recorded the village’s population at 453, with a decline to 392 in 2016. However, Mayor David Ashdown is skeptical about that figure.

“I don’t that our population has dropped as much as they indicate,” he said.

Ashdown believes Craik’s population is still somewhere between 400 and 450 people. He says it’s not a major concern for him because he anticipates community growth in the near future.

According to Ashdown, Craik has been without potable water for six years. Back in January, the village secured $1.9 million for a new water treatment plant and well upgrades through the federal government’s Clean Water and Wastewater Fund.

“Not having potable water has meant that the government won’t let us subdivide. We’ve had a number of people that wanted to move to Craik, but couldn’t because we couldn’t provide them with lots,” Ashdown said.

“Fortunately the water problem has been solved.”

Ashdown says the plant should be up and running by this time next year. After that, the village will work to attract more people and businesses to small town life.



How did the population of 20 communities near Regina move?

Growth:

Holdfast: 46.2 per cent

Grand Coulee: 13.7 per cent

Ogema: 9.5 per cent

Yellow Grass: 8.6 per cent

Sedley: 6.2 per cent

Regina Beach: 5.9 per cent

Indian Head: 5.2 per cent

Southey: 3.3 per cent



Neutral (+/- three per cent):

Earl Grey: 2.9 per cent

Montmartre: 2.9 per cent

Chamberlain: 2.3 per cent

Davidson: 2.2 per cent

Nokomis: 1.8 per cent

Raymore: 1.2 per cent

Wolseley: -1.2 per cent

Bethune: -1.5 per cent

Decline:

Aylesbury: -4.8 per cent

Caronport: -6.9 per cent

Craven: -8.5 per cent

Punnichy: -13.4 per cent

Wilcox: -22.1 per cent