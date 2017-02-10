Longueuil police search for suspect in RTL assault case

Longueuil police are searching for a suspect involved in a case of assault on a public transit bus on Jan. 17.

The incident took place on a Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) bus.

The suspect apparently spoke loudly to several commuters during the ride, sticking his leg into the aisle to obstruct people from passing.

Near the stop between Chambly Road and Nobert Boulevard in Longueuil, a man got up to exit the bus.

He appears to accidentally graze the suspect, who then got physical, hitting and pushing the man.

The incident was captured on the bus’ video surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-711-1800 or go to Èchec au crime.