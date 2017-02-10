Crime
February 10, 2017 9:45 am

Longueuil police search for suspect in RTL assault case

Rachel Lau By Online Producer  Global News

Longueuil police are searching for a suspect in an assault incident on an RTL bus, Friday, Feb. 10, 2017.

Longueuil police
A A

Longueuil police are searching for a  suspect involved in a case of assault on a public transit bus on Jan. 17.

The incident took place on a Réseau de transport de Longueuil (RTL) bus.

The suspect apparently spoke loudly to several commuters during the ride, sticking his leg into the aisle to obstruct people from passing.

Near the stop between Chambly Road and Nobert Boulevard in Longueuil, a man got up to exit the bus.

He appears to accidentally graze the suspect, who then got physical, hitting and pushing the man.

The incident was captured on the bus’ video surveillance camera.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 1-800-711-1800 or go to Èchec au crime.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
assault on bus
assault RTL bus
Bus Assault
Longueuil Police
Montreal transit
RTL
RTL bus assault
Surveillance Camera
Video Surveillance

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News