Jason Gunnlaugson forced to play with one sweeper at Viterra Championship

PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE — Day two of the Viterra Championship went pretty much according to plan; minus an upset in the early draw Thursday.

Fifth seed Jason Gunnlaugson was the first top seed to suffer a loss as they were handed an 8-5 defeat by the Sean Grassie foursome from the Fort Rouge Curling Club.

Gunnlaugson was forced to play the final five ends with only one sweeper after lead Rob Gordon, broke the head of his brush when he slammed it down in anger.

After last season’s controversy over technological advancements in broom pads, new rules were introduced this season that allows curlers to use only one broom per game.

Players are allowed to replace their brush only if it malfunctions and they can’t even trade brooms with teammates. Gordon was well aware of the new rules as he admitted after the game this was the second time this has happened to him this season.

Thursday morning’s other games saw third seed Matt Dunstone advance to a playoff qualifier game with a 6-2 triumph over Randy Neufeld. The young guns scored deuces in the second, sixth and eighth ends in what was a battle between the 2016 Manitoba junior champion and the 2016 provincial senior champion.

Fourth seed William Lyburn from the Granite Curling Club also advanced to the A-Side qualifier with a convincing 7-1 victory over Hayden Forrester. Forrester’s rink was being skipped by Andrew Clapham in the morning draw as Forrester had a conflict with a university exam.

Lyburn will now face Grassie for one of the eight available playoff berths.

Two more teams were eliminated, bringing the original 32 team field down to 26 clubs still in the hunt. 2017 Manitoba Junior champion, JT Ryan stayed alive on theB-Side with an 8-6 win to eliminate Jim Renwick from Brandon. Arborg’s Kyle Foste,r also kept his hopes intact with an 8-4 victory to knock out Howard Restall from the Fort Rouge Curling Club.