Viterra Championship heading to Winkler, Manitoba

The Viterra Championship will be played in Winkler, Man., next year for the first time in the bonspiel’s history.

The provincial men’s curling championship will run Jan. 31 to Feb 4, 2018 at Winkler Arena. The timing of the event falls two weeks earlier than usual due to the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics.

“Hosting the Viterra Championship will contribute in a very positive way to our community’s self-image and will have a significant economic impact as well,”said host committee chair Louis Tanguay in statement.

The last provincial curling championship hosted by Winkler was the 2015 Scotties.

This year’s Viterra Championship goes Feb. 8 to Feb. 12 in Portage la Prairie, Man.