Crown decision expected in 2014 Vancouver police-involved shooting of Tony Du

The decision whether charges should be laid in the 2014 Vancouver police-involved shooting death of Phuong Na (Tony) Du is expected from the Crown this afternoon.

On Nov. 22, 2014, 51-year-old Du was near 41st Ave. and Knight St., and according to witnesses, was in mental distress when police arrived. Du, who was diagnosed with schizophrenia in his 20s, was reportedly waving a two-by-four as he walked along Knight Street.

According to a statement from the Vancouver Police Department, Du confronted officers who tried to disarm him using a bean bag gun. Eventually Du was shot and sent to hospital, but did not survive his injuries.

Du’s death caused outrage in the Vietnamese community, who considered the force excessive and held a vigil shortly after the shooting. A vigil organizer said at the time that too many questions remained unanswered about Du’s death, which was investigated by the Independent Investigations Office (IIO). Eventually the IIO sent the case to the Crown to consider if charges should be laid in the shooting.

“We are deeply disturbed by the circumstances of Mr. Phuong’s death and the actions of the Vancouver Police Department,” said Chanel Ly in a statement.

At least one witness questioned whether officers needed to use force when dealing with Du.

Joe Tobias managed to videotape most of what happened after the shooting.

“I told the officer, I did not question what they did, I just said it did not have to go this way,” Tobias said following the shooting. “It is so unfortunate that this gentleman could not have been dealt with in some other way.”

Watch: The cell phone video shot by Joe Tobias in the moments after the incident

The Crown’s investigation will determine if an offence was committed by the officer involved and if prosecution is in the interest of the public.

In addition to today’s ruling, the victim’s mother, Thu An Du filed a lawsuit alleging police negligence in B.C. Supreme Court last November. The lawsuit names the City of Vancouver and the police officer who used his firearm in the shooting.

Du’s sister, Lien Chan, will be joined by Pivot Legal Society lawyer Douglas King to discuss the Crown’s decision at 3 p.m. today. According to Pivot, the Crown’s decision is pertinent because “the facts in this case, and its subsequent decision, could have major implications for use-of-force protocols used by the Vancouver Police Department, which in turn could impact the health and safety of the public.”

~ with files from Yuliya Talmazan and Jon Azpiri