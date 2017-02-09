Chilliwack, Abbotsford hit with ice storm, freezing rain (PHOTOS)

The latest winter storm to hit B.C.’s South Coast brought snow, freezing rain and rain to many areas of the region.
In parts of the Fraser Valley, especially Chilliwack and Abbotsford, the freezing rain created a cover of ice on many surfaces.
Residents shared their images with Global News and on social media showing a thick coat of ice on trees, houses, cars and windows.
Environment Canada says the freezing rain is forecast to change to rain early Thursday afternoon over western sections of the valley and then late in the day over eastern sections as temperatures finally rise above the freezing mark. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected today and tonight.
