Chilliwack, Abbotsford hit with ice storm, freezing rain (PHOTOS)

The latest winter storm to hit B.C.’s South Coast brought snow, freezing rain and rain to many areas of the region.

In parts of the Fraser Valley, especially Chilliwack and Abbotsford, the freezing rain created a cover of ice on many surfaces.

Residents shared their images with Global News and on social media showing a thick coat of ice on trees, houses, cars and windows.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain is forecast to change to rain early Thursday afternoon over western sections of the valley and then late in the day over eastern sections as temperatures finally rise above the freezing mark. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected today and tonight.

Ice storm #citroencx #chilliwack #citroen #woodworking A photo posted by Matthew Pysh, Chilliwack B.C. (@crafted_design) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:17am PST

Yes. There is ice on EVERYTHING! #icestorm2017 #chilliwack #dayoff #staysafe #snowday A photo posted by Kim Mallory (@theoriginalkimmallory) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:44am PST

Ice light art :) ❄️💡❄️ #frozen #iceeverywhere #winter2017 #chilliwack #yarrow A photo posted by C A L E B D O E L L (@fub4ever) on Feb 9, 2017 at 11:01am PST

Ice, ice, baby. #bcstorm A photo posted by Darren McDonald (@unkied) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:58am PST

Ice storms sure look pretty, but man is it slippery outside #icestorm #blizzard #chilliwack #cold A photo posted by Alex Dyck (@alexdyck1) on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:51am PST

Quarter inch of ice on the truck this morning! #snowmageddon #thatscrazy #ice #chilliwack #icerain A video posted by @colinvanhengel on Feb 9, 2017 at 10:41am PST