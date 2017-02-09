BC weather
February 9, 2017 2:47 pm
Updated: February 9, 2017 3:23 pm

Chilliwack, Abbotsford hit with ice storm, freezing rain (PHOTOS)

Amy Judd is one of Global BC's web producers, co-host of Trending Now BC, and also appears on BC1 By Online News Producer  Global News

Thick ice covers Chilliwack house and trees. Credit: Bob Parry.

A A

The latest winter storm to hit B.C.’s South Coast brought snow, freezing rain and rain to many areas of the region.

In parts of the Fraser Valley, especially Chilliwack and Abbotsford, the freezing rain created a cover of ice on many surfaces.

Residents shared their images with Global News and on social media showing a thick coat of ice on trees, houses, cars and windows.

Environment Canada says the freezing rain is forecast to change to rain early Thursday afternoon over western sections of the valley and then late in the day over eastern sections as temperatures finally rise above the freezing mark. Total rainfall amounts of 30 to 50 mm are expected today and tonight.

Abbotsford. Credit: Kim O’Sullivan‎

Chilliwack. Credit: Brenda Davies

Chilliwack. Credit: Deidre Wanless‎

Chilliwack. Credit: Jennifer Carey

Abbotsford. Credit: Amber Lynn Roberts‎

Chilliwack. Credit: Shauna Martens Jimmie

Chilliwack. Credit: Ryan Bird

Chilliwack. Credit: Ryan Keeping

Chilliwack. Credit: Erin Harris

Chilliwack. Credit: Erin Harris

Chilliwack. Credit: Erin Harris

Abbotsford. Credit: J. Ross

Abbotsford. Credit: J. Ross

Langley / Aldergrove. Credit: Cynthia Fast


Story continues below
Global News

Ice storm #citroencx #chilliwack #citroen #woodworking

A photo posted by Matthew Pysh, Chilliwack B.C. (@crafted_design) on

Yes. There is ice on EVERYTHING! #icestorm2017 #chilliwack #dayoff #staysafe #snowday

A photo posted by Kim Mallory (@theoriginalkimmallory) on

Ice light art :) ❄️💡❄️ #frozen #iceeverywhere #winter2017 #chilliwack #yarrow

A photo posted by C A L E B D O E L L (@fub4ever) on

Ice, ice, baby. #bcstorm

A photo posted by Darren McDonald (@unkied) on

Ice storms sure look pretty, but man is it slippery outside #icestorm #blizzard #chilliwack #cold

A photo posted by Alex Dyck (@alexdyck1) on

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Abbotsford
BC weather
Chilliwack
Freezing Rain
Ice storm
Rain

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News