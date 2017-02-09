Donald Trump is ‘off on the facts’ after Twitter attack on CNN anchor Chris Cuomo

It was a back and forth between U.S. President Donald Trump and CNN Thursday morning concerning remarks made by Trump’s nominee for the vacant seat on the Supreme Court.

CNN says Trump’s recent tweet criticizing anchor Chris Cuomo was “off on the facts.”

Trump tweeted after CNN interviewed Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal Wednesday on his conversation with Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, in which Gorsuch said he found the president’s attacks on the judiciary “disheartening” and “demoralizing.”

Gorsuch’s team later confirmed the comments.

Trump fought back Thursday morning saying Blumenthal was misrepresenting what Gorsuch told him, and referenced what Trump called a “major lie” about Blumenthal’s service during Vietnam.

(Trump is referring to Blumenthal’s 2010 comments when he said he served “in” the war, when he in fact served “during” the war but not overseas, Politico reports. The senator has said he regrets the mistake.)

Trump also attacked CNN’s Chris Cumuo, who conducted the interview with Blumenthal, for “never [asking] him about his long-term lie.”

Chris Cuomo, in his interview with Sen. Blumenthal, never asked him about his long-term lie about his brave "service" in Vietnam. FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017

But Cuomo quickly responded, saying the president was “off on his facts” because one of Cuomo’s first questions was about that exact thing.

They replayed the video as proof.

"The President … is once again off on the facts": @ChrisCuomo's response to @realDonaldTrump's tweet about him https://t.co/ckWo75HT8L — CNN (@CNN) February 9, 2017

Cuomo seemed baffled over why Trump “keeps doubling down when the facts just don’t support his position.”

Gorsuch and Blumenthal were reportedly discussing Trump’s negative comments on judges. Trump recently attacked Judge James Robart, who halted implementation of Trump’s executive order banning travel to the United States by people from seven Muslim-majority nations.

Last week, he labeled Robart as a “so-called judge” despite Robart’s credentials.

