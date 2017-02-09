Brakes fail, speeding truck smashes into motorcyclists, cars in China

Security cameras captured a dramatic crash in China, after a speeding truck lost control and slammed into several vehicles, leaving at least five people injured.

READ MORE: Firefighters in China rescue family from truck dangling over the side of a cliff

The video shows the pickup truck speeding down a street in Yongding district of China’s eastern Fujian Province on Sunday, when the it slams into the front of a small car.

The impact caused the truck to flip onto its side and hit several vehicles including at least two people on motorcycles.

A police investigation revealed that the truck’s brakes malfunctioned, causing the vehicle to reach a speed of nearly 70 km/h.

“He started driving down a slope and soon the truck caught up on speed. When he wanted to pull the brake, it malfunctioned,” said Wng Jinhai, a police officer in Yongding.

READ MORE: Video shows 2 girls escaping serious injury after being run over by truck

Police also reported that the driver wasn’t sure if the truck was safe to drive.

“It’s fortunate that nothing serious happened except five people getting minor injuries and the vehicles involved in the accident getting damaged,” added Wang.

People in the vicinity immediately gathered at the site, rescued the truck driver and assisted in turning over the vehicle.

— With files from Reuters