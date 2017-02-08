World
February 8, 2017 1:03 pm

Firefighters in China rescue family from truck dangling over the side of a cliff

By Staff The Associated Press
A A

It may resemble a scene from a Hollywood thriller: a precarious cliff-setup, wire harnesses, and a family in desperate danger.

But in this case, the danger was all too real as firefighters rescued a family of four from the cabin of a heavy-duty truck hanging on a cliff in southwest China’s Chongqing Municipality on Tuesday.

Firefighters improvised with a crane arm to wire up one of them for the rescue, while the truck was barely balancing itself on the edge of a 40-metre high cliff.

WATCH: Over 500 people gather for epic family photo in China

One by one, the firefighters pulled to safety the two daughters, the wife and the husband who was driving the truck. None of the rescued got injured in the process.

Once on firm ground, the driver recalled how his machine broke through the highway guardrail and perched on the cliff edge.

Local traffic police have stepped in to investigate the cause of the accident.

Global News

© 2017 The Associated Press

Report an error
Caught On Camera
China
Chongqing Municipality
cliff
Cliff hanger
close-call
Firefighters
Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News