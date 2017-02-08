$100K worth of frozen blueberries, fruit stolen in Hamilton: police

HAMILTON – Police in Hamilton say someone has made off with a lot of blueberries.

Investigators say a refrigerated tractor-trailer containing an estimated $100,000 worth of blueberries and some fruit was stolen in Hamilton on Sunday.

They say the transport was driven into the Toronto area.

Who is the blueberry bandit? In all seriousness. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detectives. Read More: https://t.co/YMg2Bu9IlQ pic.twitter.com/lVsknFwCb8 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) February 8, 2017

The truck has been recovered but the trailer and the blueberries are missing.

Police have posted a picture of blueberries with the slogan “have you seen these berries?” across social media to bring attention to the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.