February 8, 2017

$100K worth of frozen blueberries, fruit stolen in Hamilton: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Hamilton police are investigating the theft of $100,000 worth of frozen blueberries and other fruit.

Nick Westoll / File / Global News
HAMILTON – Police in Hamilton say someone has made off with a lot of blueberries.

Investigators say a refrigerated tractor-trailer containing an estimated $100,000 worth of blueberries and some fruit was stolen in Hamilton on Sunday.

They say the transport was driven into the Toronto area.

The truck has been recovered but the trailer and the blueberries are missing.

Police have posted a picture of blueberries with the slogan “have you seen these berries?” across social media to bring attention to the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Global News

© 2017 The Canadian Press

