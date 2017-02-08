Edmonton police investigate after man found with gunshot wound

The Edmonton Police Service said it is investigating after a man was found with at least one gunshot wound in the city’s west end Wednesday afternoon.

Police said officers were called to an area near 156 Street and Sutter Place at about 1:30 p.m. after getting reports of shots fired.

They said officers arrived to find a 29-year-old man shot. He was taken to hospital.

Police said the victim was shot in “the lower body area” but did not say what condition he was in.

The shooting is believed to be a “targeted offence,” according to police.