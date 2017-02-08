Good Samaritan helps replace cables stolen from Bright Nights display in Stanley Park

A beloved Vancouver charity that was hit by thieves last month just received a surprising gift from a humble hero.

On Jan. 9, more than $10,000 worth of cables were stolen from the Bright Nights display in Stanley Park. The charity is known for raising money for B.C. burn survivors each Christmas.

Ray Boucher, a spokesperson for the B.C. Professional Fire Fighters’ Burn Fund, said the thieves used cable cutters to steal about three to four heavy duty extension cords worth about $600 each, and about 40 smaller extension cords worth about $150 each.

Normally the cables would have been removed after Christmas but due to the cold weather, they needed to be left until it thawed and that’s when the thieves moved in.

This isn’t the first time the popular Christmas display has been target for theft. In November, 2015, thieves made off with about $7,000 worth of cables and about $5,000 worth of lights were stolen last year.

Boucher said the $10,000 loss would have to come out of the $300,000 total raised for the Burn Fund this year. Or will it?

Cue the humble hero who loves all things Christmas

When Perry Blascak, who has worked for Westburne Electric Sales for 27 years and has a huge affinity for lights, heard about the theft, he decided to use his contacts in the business to help make a difference.

As a result, all the equipment and cables are being replaced free of charge. In fact, through donations from suppliers he’s worked with for almost three decades, he doubled the amount of equipment the Burn Fund had stolen in January.

“If everybody just gives up, if I just sat on my couch and said, ‘Oh yeah, they lost it, big deal, move on,’ then it may not be there next year,” Blascak said. “And then they can’t help the people they help.”

Boucher can’t say enough about Blascak’s generosity.

“He’s a great guy, he’s a great personality,” Boucher said. “You know his heart is in the right place. He just wanted to do his bit to help and he’s done that.”

Calling what the firefighters do for the kids “priceless,” Blascak got emotional about what the charity means to him.

“I didn’t think it was anything big compared to what those fireman do,” the Westburne sales supervisor said.

“After this is over, I’ll continue to help them but I’m going to be able to walk away knowing that I helped. That’s all I want.”