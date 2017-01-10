Bright Nights
More than $10,000 of cables reported stolen from Bright Nights in Stanley Park

More than $10,000 of cables has been reported stolen from Bright Nights in Stanley Park – the third time the fundraising event has been targeted by thieves.

The Bright Nights display raises big money for B.C. burn survivors each Christmas.

Ray Boucher, a spokesperson for the B.C. Fire Fighters Burn Fund, said the incident happened some time overnight on Monday.

Thieves used cable cutters to steal about three to four heavy duty extension cords, worth about $600 each, and about 40 smaller extension cords, worth about $150 each.

Boucher estimates the loss at more than $10,000 and those costs will have to come out of $300,000 total raised for the Burn Fund this year.

In November, 2015, thieves made off with about $7,000 worth of cables. Almost a year ago, thieves stole about $5,000 worth of lights.

Boucher said security at the site was dropped last Thursday since the event has wrapped up for another year.

It’s likely the cords will be sold for their scrap copper value.

