Sinkhole opens close to Australian prime minister’s home

A sinkhole opened up less than 1 kilometer (0.62 mile) from Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull’s home in the wealthy Sydney suburb of Point Piper, media said on Wednesday, after a night of heavy rain and flash flooding.

There were no reports of injuries or damage to private property from the sinkhole that opened up on a sidewalk, but police have cordoned off the street.

“We will make the site safe,” the director of technical services for the municipal council, Tom O’Hanlon, told reporters.