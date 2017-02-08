Millions for Vancouver General Hospital expansion

VANCOUVER – The British Columbia government and Vancouver Coastal Health have announced a $102-million upgrade for Vancouver General Hospital.

The health authority says the funds will allow construction of 16 operating rooms and a 40-bed unit for pre- and post-surgical patients.

A release from the government says a new communication system linking the operating floors, and upgrades to hospital infrastructure are also planned.

Completion is expected by 2021.

The health authority says the additional operating rooms will allow B.C.’s largest teaching hospital and adult Level 1 Accredited Trauma Centre to increase the number of surgeries by 2,200 annually to more than 19,000.

Cost of the expansion will be split with the province committing $34.8 million, Vancouver Coastal Health providing $47.6 million, and the VGH and UBC Hospital Foundation contributing $20 million.