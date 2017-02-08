Traffic
February 8, 2017

3rd ETS bus route added between Edmonton and Spruce Grove

Spruce Grove residents will soon have three bus routes to Edmonton. Edmonton transit has partnered with Parkland County and the City of Spruce Grove to offer the new service starting Monday, Feb. 13.

Route 562 will provide weekday peak service at a 40-minute frequency between the Acheson industrial park, Spruce Grove and Edmonton. The route will include stops at the West Edmonton Mall Transit Centre and South Campus/Fort Edmonton Park Transit Centre.

The service is funded by Parkland County and Spruce Grove, the City of Edmonton will provide the buses, access to stops and connections to major transit hubs downtown, and at the University of Alberta, MacEwan University, and NAIT.

ETS, Parkland County and Spruce Grove already operate two existing regional routes. Route 560 runs between Spruce Grove, NAIT and Downtown, while Route 561 runs between north Acheson, NAIT and Westmount.

The Route 562 fare will be $6 each way. A valid U-Pass or Spruce Grove pass or ticket will also be accepted. Regular ETS fare is required to transfer between Route 562 and other ETS services.

READ MORE: Students in Alberta’s Capital Region gain expanded transit access Sunday

Last month the U-Pass program was expanded to include transit in Spruce Grove.

 

