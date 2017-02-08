Vincent Massey High School visits Global Winnipeg.

WINNIPEG– Students from Vincent Massey High School in Brandon visited Global Winnipeg to see how television is made and what it’s like in a television studio.

The Media Arts class was walked through the station and spent some time in the studio where they heard about how the news is delivered at Global News. Students were given the opportunity to read some news scripts from the teleprompter and interact with the green screen technology as they tried their hand at delivering the weather forecast.

Here is a collection of pictures taken from their visit: