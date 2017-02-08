NSTU tentative agreement vote delayed by stormy weather

Nova Scotia teachers waiting to vote on the latest tentative agreement from the government will have to wait another at least day to cast their votes, as a messy band of weather moving across the province has delayed the vote.

The Nova Scotia Teachers Union (NSTU) said Wednesday morning the sloppy mix of snow, ice pellets and freezing rain that closed all schools in the province meant the vote has been pushed to Thursday.

Teachers can begin voting online at 6 a.m. Voting will continue until 8 p.m., with the results being released by 9 p.m. Thursday.

A storm could be on its way Thursday, too, according to Environment Canada, and a special weather statement is in effect for much of the province. Snow and high winds are expected across much of Nova Scotia Thursday, “possibly giving significant accumulation and blowing snow.”

The NSTU told Global News Tuesday that should any school board in the province cancel school for two days, the vote would continue into Friday, so it’s possible results won’t be in and released until Friday.