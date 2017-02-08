Politics
February 8, 2017 2:13 am
Updated: February 8, 2017 2:16 am

U.S. Senate rebukes Elizabeth Warren for reading civil rights leader’s words

By Andrew Taylor The Associated Press

More than one hundred demonstrators took part in a protest at Logan International Airport decrying the freeze on immigrants from Muslim-majority countries on Saturday. Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren spoke to the crowd against the Muslim ban and denounced Trump for his actions.

A A

Sen. Elizabeth Warren has earned a rare rebuke by the Senate for quoting Coretta Scott King on the Senate floor.

The Massachusetts Democrat ran afoul of the chamber’s arcane rules by reading a three-decade-old letter from Dr. Martin Luther King’s widow that dated to Sen. Jeff Sessions’ failed judicial
nomination three decades ago.

The chamber is debating the Alabama Republican’s nomination for attorney general, with Democrats dropping senatorial niceties to oppose Sessions and Republicans sticking up for him.

King wrote that when acting as a federal prosecutor, Sessions used his power to “chill the free exercise of the vote by black citizens.”

Quoting King technically put Warren in violation of Senate rules for “impugning the motives” of Sessions, though senators have said far worse things. And Warren was reading from a letter that was written 10 years before Sessions was even elected to the Senate.

Still, top Senate Republican Mitch McConnell invoked the rules.


Story continues below
Global News

After a few parliamentary moves, the GOP-controlled Senate voted to back him up.

Now, Warren is forbidden from speaking again on Sessions’ nomination. A vote on Sessions is expected Wednesday evening.

Democrats pointed out that McConnell didn’t object when Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called him a liar in a 2015 dustup.

READ MORE: ‘Small, insecure moneygrubber’: Sen. Elizabeth Warren blasts Donald Trump

“I’m reading a letter from Coretta Scott King to the Judiciary Committee from 1986 that was admitted into the record. I’m simply reading what she wrote about what the nomination of Jeff Sessions to be a federal court judge meant and what it would mean in history for her,” Warren said.

The episode was followed by lamentations by Senate veterans, including its most senior Republican, Orrin Hatch of Utah, about how the Senate is too partisan.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
coretta scott king
coretta scott king jeff sessions
coretta scott king letter
coretta scott king letter elizabeth warren
Elizabeth Warren
elizabeth warren coretta scott king
elizabeth warren coretta scott king letter
elizabeth warren jeff sessions
Jeff Sessions
jeff sessions coretta scott king

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News