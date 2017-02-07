Extreme cold warning issued for Edmonton, surrounding areas

Just hours after an extreme cold warning was lifted for parts of northern Alberta, Environment Canada issued a warning for Edmonton and surrounding areas.

Extremely cold temperatures and a period of very cold wind chills are expected for much of Alberta as a cold Arctic air mass lingers over the province, Environment Canada said Tuesday.

“The stable air mass will lead to a clear sky, which will aid frigidly cold temperatures this evening,” Global Edmonton’s chief meteorologist Jesse Beyer said.

“Temperatures on thermometers will sink in the -30 C to -35 C range. It doesn’t take very high wind speeds to create wind chills near -40.”

Extreme cold warning for central Alberta & City of Edmonton. Wind chills between -30 and -40 possible. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/Z83oZB40AY — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) February 7, 2017

Anyone who is not dressed warmly during these conditions is at risk for frostbite and hypothermia. According to Environment Canada, “the risk of frostbite increases rapidly when wind chill values go below -27.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

To see a full list of the areas under the extreme cold warning, visit Environment Canada’s website.

