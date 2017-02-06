Extreme cold warnings in place for much of northern Alberta

Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings for much of northern Alberta Monday morning, with wind chill values dipping to the -35 to -45 range.

The warnings blanketed much of northern Alberta, apart from the northwestern portion of the province.

Environment Canada said wind chills were expected to improve during the day Monday but dip down to the -40 range again Monday night.

Looks like mother nature has a case of "The Mondays". Conditions and temps improve through the week. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/lMnOeiaD3t — Jesse Beyer (@jessebeyerWX) February 6, 2017

Anyone who is not dressed warmly is at risk for frostbite and hypothermia. According to Environment Canada, “the risk of frostbite increases rapidly when wind chill values go below -27.”

Extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frostbite and hypothermia.

Meanwhile, areas of southern Alberta remained under winter storm and snowfall warnings Monday morning.

To see the complete list of regions under the extreme cold warning, visit Environment Canada’s website.

