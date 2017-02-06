Emergency alert issued after fire disrupts gas supply to hundreds in northern Alberta

A warming centre has been opened for hundreds of people in Grande Prairie County who had their gas supply disrupted by a fire on Monday.

The Alberta government issued an emergency alert Monday afternoon to say an “event” disrupted the natural gas supply to about 300 homes south of Highway 670 and Range Road 52. The alert said an ATCO crew was at the scene and would be going door-to-door to help people in impacted homes re-light their gas appliances. Schools were also notified.

Natural Gas Supply Alert Feb06 201PM Take necessary precautions. Grande Prairie County #1 https://t.co/B6uO3E9qa7 #ABemerg — AB Emergencyalert (@AB_EmergAlert) February 6, 2017

On its Facebook page, the County of Grande Prairie said the issue was a “farm tap unit” that had caught fire at around 7 a.m. and that as a result, the Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership had been activated.

The county said the fire had been extinguished but fire crews remained at the scene.

The Grande Prairie Regional Emergency Partnership has opened a warming centre in Evergreen Park for resident and their pets impacted by the outage. County officials said people coming to the centre are being asked to bring basic necessities in case “they have to stay out of their homes for an extended period.”

Any gas customers with questions are being asked to call ATCO at 780-310-5678.

According to the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers, a farm tap is where people can get gas from a transmission pipeline, usually located in a rural area where “access to gas distribution system is not available.”

The gas disruption comes as Environment Canada issued an extreme cold warning to parts of northern Alberta, including Grande Prairie County. According to the weather agency, it was -25 C in the area as of around 3 p.m.