Winnipeg Police Board recommends councillor Jeff Browaty be replaced as chair

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Police board is calling on the mayor to replace Councillor Jeff Browaty as its chair, following comments Browaty made in December.

“The Board feels that the relationship between its Indigenous Council and Councillor Browaty, who chairs our Board and its Indigenous Liaison Committee, is not conducive to

a good working relationship,” read a letter to the Mayor dated February 6th.

The letter is referring in part to comments the North Kildonan councilor made when he initially voted against an indigenous history training initiative. “There is a suggestion that half these sessions on residential schools be delivered on all civic employees, that means in my mind we will take away people to cut the grass, fill pot holes and other important civic services to attend these sessions on residential schools,” Browaty said on December 14th.

He later changed his tune, issuing a statement that said the training was important, adding “I unequivocally apologize if my comments offended anyone.”

The police board’s letter to Mayor Brian Bowman also says that councillor Browaty “does not exemplify the needs of the Indigenous community in Winnipeg.”

Global News has reached out to councillor Jeff Browaty for comment. He is out of town but has said he’ll be releasing a statement later Tuesday.

