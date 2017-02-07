Case of Quebec teens accused in murder plot involving fellow classmates put off

Two Quebec teens who allegedly plotted to kill fellow classmates will return to court next month.

They appeared in court in St-Hyacinthe Tuesday as the Crown asked for its own expert opinion on the level of criminal responsibility for the older of the two accused.

READ MORE: Quebec teens charged with alleged plan to kill three students to undergo psychiatric evaluations

The boys, aged 14 and 16, face numerous charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and conspiracy to commit sexual assault.

Their parents were in court Tuesday as was the grandmother of one of the alleged victims.

READ MORE: 2 Saint-Hyacinthe teens arrested and charged in murder plot

The judge hearing the case agreed to put it off until March 7.

The two teens were previously denied bail and have been detained since their arrests in mid-September.

WATCH BELOW: Following the arrest of two teenagers who allegedly planned to kill three classmates, Global Montreal’s Senior Anchor Jamie Orchard speaks to cyber expert Terry Cutler about how important it is for parents to know what their children are doing online.