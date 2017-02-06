Canada Line delays, snowy weather leads to Monday rush hour chaos

Snowy weather had many commuters facing a long commute home on Monday night.

Commuters are reporting heavy traffic along major routes, including Highway 1, Lougheed Highway, Highway 91 and Highway 99.

Transit users are also facing major delays on the Canada Line following a track issue on the bridge between Marine Drive and Bridgeport stations.

TransLink said Canada Line trains are running from Waterfront to Marine Drive stations, and that shuttle buses are running between Bridgeport and Oakridge stations.

Expo and Millennium lines were not impacted by the delay.

Scores of commuters also experienced similar delays as Canada Line service was shut down between Marine Drive and Bridgeport stations on Friday night.

