February 6, 2017 8:20 pm
Updated: February 6, 2017 8:21 pm

Heartwarming moment as student with special needs scores final shot in school basketball game

By Global News

WATCH: Lainy Henderson, a student with special needs, was met with standing ovation from the crowd and her peers as she made the final shot in the Norman High School basket ball game against Norman North in Oklahoma. Norman High beat Norman North, 59-35.

It was a winning night for Norman High School in Oklahoma and Lainy Henderson, a senior student with special needs, was given the ball to make the final shot, helping Norman High beat rivals Norman North 59-35 on Friday.

“She’s always asking me, ‘When am I getting in?’” said Michael Neal, her coach on the Norman High girls team, told The Oklahoman.

With just minutes left in the game, Lainy was called in to take the final shot when chants of “We want Lainy!” were heard from the bleachers, according to The Oklahoman.

Lainy stepped up to the free throw line with standing ovations from the crowd as she took the shot.

Teams from both sides also cheered for her when she scored the final basket.

This great show of sportsmanship and support was shared to Twitter by Scott Wright on Feb. 3.

The video has since been retweeted over 6,000 times.

