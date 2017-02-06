Winnipeg Jets Mark Scheifele among top players in past year

WINNIPEG — As someone who finds the net on almost a nightly basis, you think Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele would be happy.

Apparently not.

“I haven’t been satisfied with where I am,” Scheifele said. “I’m still not satisfied at where I am.”

Despite his veteran status, Scheifele is still a student. He’s constantly watching hockey, learning from the best to try to best them.

“You see a guy like (Sidney) Crosby or (Connor) McDavid,” Scheifele said. “Those guys continue to work on their game. I’m sure Crosby is probably the number one advocate for it.”

Scheifele leads the Jets in scoring with 25 goals and 28 assists in 52 games this season. But his hot streak stretches back even further. Since Feb. 18, 2016, Scheifele has put up 87 points in 78 games. The only player with more points in the last twelve months is Crosby.

“(Scheifele) is just eager to learn every single day so that’s why we see him on a fast track here,” Jets captain Blake Wheeler said.

A willingness he’s had since day one.

“He wasn’t an elite player in junior,” Jets head coach Paul Maurice said. “He wasn’t anointed as a 17-year-old that this guy was going to be a star. He works incredibly hard at the game.”

And promises to never stop.

“I’m going to continue to challenge myself,” Scheifele said. “Be motivated to be better each and every day.”

INJURY UPDATE: Drew Stafford could return to the lineup for Tuesday’s tilt against the Minnesota Wild. The forward will play if he feels good following the morning skate. Stafford has missed the last six games with a leg injury.

Defenceman Ben Chiarot participated in his first full-contact practice on Monday since suffering an upper-body injury.

Mark Dano made another step in his recovery by skating for the first time on Monday. The forward has been out since Dec. 29, 2016 with a lower-body injury.