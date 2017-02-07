RECIPE: Make a Valentine’s Day to Remember with Ceviche

The recipe for ceviche is as follows:

Ingredients

100 grams’ fresh fish diced fine

250 ml lime juice

100 ml pineapple juice

15 ml tequila (optional but strongly recommended)

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon chopped mint

1 teaspoon chopped flat leaf parsley

1 teaspoon diced jalapeno

1 teaspoon diced pineapple

Kosher salt and pepper

Instructions

1.Place Fish in lime juice, pineapple juice and tequila.

2.Let cure 30 minutes

3. Add remaining ingredients and stir

Best for sharing, and serve with tortilla chips and habanero tequila hot sauce