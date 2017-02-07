Recipe
RECIPE: Make a Valentine’s Day to Remember with Ceviche

WATCH: Executive Chef Shane King from el Santo restaurant shows us how to prepare the tasty South American dish ceviche.

The recipe for ceviche is as follows:

Ingredients
100 grams’ fresh fish diced fine
250 ml lime juice
100 ml pineapple juice
15 ml tequila (optional but strongly recommended)

1 teaspoon chopped cilantro
1 teaspoon chopped mint
1 teaspoon chopped flat leaf parsley
1 teaspoon diced jalapeno
1 teaspoon diced pineapple
Kosher salt and pepper

Instructions

1.Place Fish in lime juice, pineapple juice and tequila.
2.Let cure 30 minutes
3. Add remaining ingredients and stir

Best for sharing, and serve with tortilla chips and habanero tequila hot sauce

