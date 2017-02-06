New Brunswick to improve water quality testing at Parlee Beach

The New Brunswick government is looking into improving its water quality testing and rating system at Parlee Beach and how it communicates future contamination issues to the public after facing months of controversy over water quality ratings at the beach.

READ MORE: Beach goers want Parlee Beach to modify signs to better indicate water quality

At a news conference on Monday, Environment and Local Government Minister Serge Rousselle said inconsistency in water quality testing results last year led to about three weeks when water conditions were poor, but beaches remained open.

“There has been a breakage in the process and it was not followed as it was initially intended for,” Rousselle said. “I am pleased that officials are shedding some light on what happened.”

The testing system dates back to 2001. Rousselle said since then, it was believed there was consistency when three water samples would be taken with the worst of three results determining water quality. But in 2016, an average of all three samples was instead used to determine quality.

He said the government recognizes the water quality in the the Shediac Bay watershed is “an area of concern” for residents.

“We are listening and taking action to ensure the health and safety of New Brunswickers and visitors as we want New Brunswick residents and visitors to be able to enjoy Parlee Beach now and for years to come,” Rousselle said.

He said a review of the water quality rating system is underway and officials are looking to address ongoing water quality issues before the 2017 beach season. In order to do this, a steering committee has been put together to create a “detailed work plan” for three components of the project.

An evaluation of the current quality index, the enhancement of public communication and identification of the sources of bacterial contamination in the Shediac Bay watershed, make up the project.

READ MORE: National lifesaving championships draws top lifeguards to Parlee Beach

Consistent staff training practices, current signage and electronic monitoring will also be looked at by the committee.

To provide more information, the province also launched a website that will provide information on beach safety and updates on the project.