Freezing rain warning issued for Toronto, parts of southern Ontario Tuesday

Be prepared for a slick commute if you’re travelling on Tuesday as Environment Canada has issued freezing rain warnings for Toronto and parts of southern Ontario.

“Hazardous winter travelling conditions are expected. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays,” the warning read.

Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell said the worst of the ice is expected north of Highway 401 and the affected areas could see five to 10 millimetres of freezing rain.

It is expected to arrive mid-morning and will go into the middle of the afternoon when it changes to rain, which could mean five to 15 millimetres of precipitation.

Tuesday evening will likely see wind gusts of up to 70 km/h.

Complicated setup for tomorrow but here is a look at the storm timeline as we see it now. #onstorm #freezingrain pic.twitter.com/XUhvIa1jyf — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 6, 2017

Colourful weather map with rain, freezing rain and snow warnings in place ahead of the approaching storm. pic.twitter.com/m617sxNt1f — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) February 6, 2017